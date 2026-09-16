Allegheny County changes paid parental leave proposal, shortening time and exempting small businesses

The push for paid parental leave continues in Allegheny County, but with some major changes.

After months of public comment, the policy has been revised. Under the new proposal, the length of the leave has been shortened from 18 to 12 weeks, and smaller businesses are exempt.

In May, the Allegheny County Health Department introduced the paid parental leave policy. Initially, it included all employers, 18 weeks of paid parental leave and employees would be eligible 30 days after starting their jobs.

For the past four months, people have been weighing in. On Wednesday, the health department said it's taken it all into consideration and made major changes.

The proposal now calls for up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave. Smaller businesses are exempt, except those with 15 or more eligible employees. Full-time workers are eligible after six months, and part-time employees qualify after 625 hours

If adopted, Allegheny County would be the first county in Pennsylvania to adopt paid parental leave. One board member said they wanted to be "proactive" since state legislation can "fall off the radar."

The Allegheny Conference on Community Development opposes the policy. In a statement, a spokesperson wrote in part,

"Even with reported amendments adjusting the duration to 12 weeks and considering small-business thresholds, the core structure of the policy remains problematic. Mandating a 100% employer-paid requirement—rather than utilizing a state-level, insurance-based funding model common in other jurisdictions—places an uncompetitive financial and administrative burden directly on local employers."

If the board of health votes yes on the revised proposal, it goes to the full council for consideration. If it becomes law, there will be a six- to 12-month implementation period.