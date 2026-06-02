Paid parental leave bill in Allegheny County praised by parents as business owners raise concerns

Parents and business owners weighed in on Tuesday night on a proposal to require 18 weeks of paid parental leave for workers in Allegheny County.

More than 80 people signed up to speak at a public hearing for the proposal, which was moved to a 30-day public comment period by the Allegheny County Board of Health last month.

The proposal is 18 weeks of paid parental leave at the full pay rate, and employees would be eligible 30 days after starting their jobs. It would apply to all employers that operate in Allegheny County for birth, adoption and legal permanent placement of a child within the first 12 months of a child's life. If adopted, Allegheny County would be the first county in Pennsylvania to adopt paid parental leave.

On Tuesday, most speakers supported the proposal, saying it is desperately needed. However, local business owners pushed back on the plan, claiming it could crush them.

"No parent should have to choose between caring for their newborn and keeping a roof over their head," one speaker said.

"As a small business owner, I don't have the money in the bank just to cover it," business owner Beth Rupert said.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said now is the time to act.

"In Allegheny County, we are tired of waiting for solutions," she said. "We need help, and we need it now."

The public comment period ends on June 16. The Allegheny County Board of Health could vote on the proposal as soon as July. Then, the Allegheny County Council would have to vote on it.