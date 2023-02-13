Allegheny County Jail reopens for in-person social visits regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Jail is reopening contactless social visits regardless of anyone's COVID-19 vaccination status.

In a news release on Monday, Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper said after consulting with the county health department and AHN, they're moving into a phase of no longer requiring vaccinations for visitors or incarcerated people.

Jail employees are required to be vaccinated, under the county's vaccine requirement. Those incarcerated are not required to be vaccinated, but the county does encourage and offer vaccinations.

Contactless in-person visitation is available from Monday through Saturday. All visits have to be scheduled a minimum of two days in advance.

Anyone who wants to visit someone in the jail has to first register as an approved visitor. More information can be found on the jail's website.