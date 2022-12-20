Grocery store and bar hit with consumer alerts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A grocery store and bar were slapped with consumer alerts after recent inspections by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The health department posted the alerts for the Shop 'n Save on 56th Street in Upper Lawrenceville and Romeos Restaurant on Brushton Avenue in Homewood South.

An inspection at the Shop 'n Save on Dec. 15 in response to complaints found six dead mice, droppings in the aisles, nesting materials on pasta boxes and chewed foods on display, according to the report.

At Romeos Restaurant, the health department found sewage back-up after an inspection during the Pittsburgh Police Nuisance Bar Task Force's compliance checks on Dec. 16.

When the consumer alerts are removed, the health department's website will be updated.