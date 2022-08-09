South Hills neighborhoods to be treated for mosquitoes after more positive West Nile virus tests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department is treating neighborhoods in the South Hills as mosquitoes continue to test positive for West Nile virus.

The health department said it will be spraying Arlington, Beltzhoover, Bon Air, Duquesne Heights, Knoxville, Mt. Washington, South Side Flats, South Side Slopes and the borough of Mt. Oliver on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The health department said the pesticide it uses, Zenivex E20, isn't harmful for humans or pets.

Most people infected with West Nile Virus don't feel sick, and only one in five develop a fever and other symptoms like headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, the health department said. Less than one percent of people infected develop a serious illness.

The last time someone had West Nile virus in the county was in 2021, and before that, 2018.

The health department said residents should protect themselves by getting rid of stagnant water in their yards where mosquitos like to breed, using screens on open windows and doors and using bug spray.

There's no vaccine or treatment for West Nile virus. If you suspect you have it, call your doctor.