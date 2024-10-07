Allegheny County Health Department releases new virus dashboard tool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With an increase in COVID-19 cases since late May, the Allegheny County Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated.

The health department has announced it received its supply of the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines, and it has launched a new tool that will help residents know what's happening regarding viruses in their area.

It's called Respiratory Virus Dashboard, replacing the old COVID-19 dashboard. This new tool allows users to explore data for all respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, flu and RSV.

Residents KDKA-TV spoke with said they still see COVID as a real threat.

"I have lost several people from it, and my sister almost died from it, so it's definitely a concern, and I encourage everyone that can get their vaccine to get it," one man said.

The county health department urges people 6 months and older to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine regardless of previous vaccinations because the virus continues to evolve and vaccine protection can diminish over time.

In 2023, Allegheny County reported 355 COVID-19-related deaths and over 5,000 hospitalizations.

"I would agree. Get vaccinated. It can't hurt," another resident said. "I think you do have to be cautious and just be proactive."

In addition, the ACHD urges residents not to forget about getting the flu shot since flu season is upon us.

People aged 75 years and older, pregnant women, and infants are recommended to get the RSV vaccine to protect themselves and the community.

"Yeah, I would make sure you're getting all your vaccinations. I've worked in the health field for over 30 years, so I have gotten a flu shot every single year, and then starting getting [the COVID-19 vaccine] and COVID boosters, so I think vaccines are a wonderful thing," another man said.

The dashboard displays data on reported infections, emergency department visits, hospitalizations and deaths. The dashboard is updated every Tuesday afternoon.

If you want to know what the numbers look like in the county for COVID-19, flu, and RSV, click here.