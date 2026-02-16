Allegheny Co. Health Department reminding organizations to apply for fish fry permits

The Allegheny County Health Department is reminding organizations of the need to apply for fish fry permits as the Lenten season will soon be underway.

The Lenten season gets underway this week on Ash Wednesday and the health department has asked that permits be submitted as soon as possible to allow for processing and inspection.

Applications can be completed online with a $45 fee and the health department says there is an attached checklist that helps organizations make sure they are using the best practices for food safety.

"Following proper food safety procedures is the best way to ensure fish fry patrons enjoy this long-standing tradition in Allegheny County," explained Otis Pitts, Allegheny County Health Department Deputy Director for Food Safety, Housing and Policy. "The entire application process means fish fry operators have peace of mind that they are following the safest procedures when serving food to their neighbors in the community."

Anyone with questions about the permitting process can contact the health department's Food Safety Program by calling 412-478-8044 and can get more information online.

The KDKA Fish Fry Guide brought to you by Eat'n Park

If you're looking a fish fry this Lenten season, you can plan ahead by using our guide and listings to find one near you.

Giving up meat and eating fish on Fridays during Lent is a tradition for those of the Roman Catholic faith.

All throughout Lent, the KDKA Fish Fry Guide can help you find a church, fire department, or restaurant, including over 50 Eat'n Park locations throughout the region where you can get a fish sandwich and popular sides like macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, french fries, and more.