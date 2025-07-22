Residents urged to discard Family Cow brand raw milk products, Allegheny County Health Department says

The Allegheny County Health Department is advising people to discard all Family Cow brand raw milk products.

Products may include raw milk sold in pint, half-gallon, and gallon containers as well as several types of cheeses.

These items were sold at the farm's Chambersburg retail location and via their online store, where six pickup locations are listed in Allegheny County, according to a news release from the health department.

Since July 1, the health department has identified at least four people who became ill with salmonella after consuming these raw milk products.

The Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Agriculture have been investigating to identify the sources of more than 70 reported salmonella infections since August 2024. Several of those individuals reported consuming raw milk products from The Family Cow, the health department added.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture confirmed that product samples from The Family Cow farm tested in July 2025 were contaminated with salmonella bacteria. Additional testing will be conducted before the farm can sell or distribute products.

Consumers who purchase raw milk products are advised to routinely check labels and examine where products originate.

Those infected with salmonella bacteria can experience symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Children under five, adults over 65, and people with compromised immune systems may be at risk of more severe illnesses.

Residents who consumed raw milk products from The Family Cow are advised to consult a health care professional if they become ill.