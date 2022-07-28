Allegheny County Health Department expanding vaccine access amid rising monkeypox cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We learned yesterday that monkeypox cases in Allegheny County have nearly doubled in less than a week, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

They tell KDKA that cases have jumped from 12 to 20 in less than a week and that is one of many reasons the access to the vaccine has expanded.

The health department said the virus spreads when someone comes in contact with sores, scabs, or body fluid of an infected person.

Initial infection can happen through close, intimate situations and touching contaminated materials.

The county health department said it's working to expand eligibility and clinic sites but for now, you can see the current locations.

Central Outreach Wellness Center, 127 Anderson Street, Suite 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Allies for Health + Wellbeing, 5913 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Metro Community Health Center, 1789 S Braddock Ave #410, Pittsburgh, PA 15218

AHN Positive Health Clinic, 1307 Federal Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (only vaccinating current patients)

For now, the clinics and primary care providers are offering the vaccine to those who have been identified as having a high-risk exposure.

If at any time you're feeling sick or realize you may have been exposed to someone with monkeypox, there are several signs and symptoms to look out for: rash, fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.