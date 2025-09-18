Fugitive wanted in Allegheny County for five years arrested in West Virginia

A man who had been wanted by Allegheny County Sheriffs was taken into custody in West Virginia this week.

According to the sheriff's office, 47-year-old Craig David of Fayette County was declared a fugitive in November 2020 after he had failed to appear for a pre-trial conference on a firearms charge that had been brought by the Jefferson Hill Police in August 2020.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's office detectives learned that David was in the Morgantown area. Once they began their investigation, they found that David was in an apartment on Brookhaven Road in Morgantown.

Thanks to assistance from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, David was located by deputies and taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

David is now in the North Central Regional Jail in West Virginia, and the sheriff's office said he will remain there as he awaits extradition to the Allegheny County Jail.