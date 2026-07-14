Sara Innamorato, Allegheny County's executive, announces she's pregnant

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announced on Tuesday that she is pregnant.

Innamorato is expecting to have her first child, a boy, later this year, she said during a quarterly address. Her announcement came as she pushes a paid parental leave proposal for employees in the county.

"I also have to say I will be so disappointed in myself as the first county executive who will give birth in office to not be able to provide parental leave for other families who are struggling every day and just want that time to recover and to bond and to build their family," Innamorato said.

In May, the paid parental leave proposal was introduced. It would require 18 weeks of paid parental leave at the full pay rate, and employees would be eligible 30 days after starting their jobs.

It would apply to all employers that operate in Allegheny County for birth, adoption and legal permanent placement of a child within the first 12 months of a child's life. Allegheny County would be the first county in Pennsylvania to adopt paid parental leave, if it is adopted.

Currently, Allegheny County offers its employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave. On Tuesday, Innamorato said she would use the 12 weeks once she gives birth.

The county has been accepting feedback from residents on the proposal. Innamorato said the Allegheny County Health Department has received 1,500 comments. The public comment period ends on July 16.