Security expert explains why Allegheny County's emergency communications system is vulnerable

Investigators are still trying to identify and stop a rogue user from transmitting antisemitic and hateful messages over police, fire and emergency radios.

A security expert says Allegheny County's emergency communications system is an analog system, which is especially vulnerable to these kinds of transmissions by rogue operators.

"It lacks the network infrastructure to be able to prohibit rogue programers to go out and program the radios," said Paul Lauttamus of Lauttamus Communications and Security.

Lauttamus says analogue systems make it relatively easy for two-way radio operators to download software from the internet and program their radios to the public safety frequencies. This has allowed this unauthorized user unfettered access to those frequencies to transmit hateful and threatening messaging, potentially disrupting vital police, fire and EMS communications.

"It's a very unfortunate because it really impacts public safety communications, and this is really critical infrastructure," Lauttamus said.

For that reason, most public safety emergency communication systems have gone from analog to digital and encrypted systems, which prevent access to unwanted users. About three years ago, the county initiated an $80 million overhaul of the system to digital. Lauttamus's security company is involved in the upgrade, supplying new equipment and expertise to user boroughs in Allegheny County.

"They'll be much stronger policies and procedures in place," he said. "This leadership team they have in place is really good. They will have strong requirements for people to communicate in public safety."

But it's a massive overhaul involving some 37 radio towers and scores of municipalities. Its completion is still more than three years away, and he says the system won't be secure until then.

Now, the county is still hopeful of identifying and arresting this rogue user, but a spokesperson said once this new system is in place, these kinds of attacks will be a thing of the past.