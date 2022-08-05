Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level rises to high

CDC expected to provide updated guidance for COVID-19 and back to school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community level of COVID-19 in Allegheny County increased to high, the health department announced Friday.

Under CDC guidance, mask-wearing is recommended indoors in public regardless of vaccination status in counties with a high level of COVID-19.

Butler, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties also have a high level, according to the CDC's map.

The CDC looks at three metrics when determining the level of COVID-19 in a community: new hospital admissions, the percent of staffed inpatient beds and new cases in the past seven days.

During the week of July 28 to Aug. 3, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 2,691 new infections and 258 self-reported positive tests. Four more people died.