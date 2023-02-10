Watch CBS News
Allegheny County Council considers lifting residency requirement for county jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Council is considering lifting the requirement that county jail employees live in the county. 

Supporters say that it would encourage more people to apply for work at the jail. 

Allegheny County Jaul has said they are dealing with severe staffing shortages since the beginning of the pandemic. 

