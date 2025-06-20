Allegheny County issues code red heat advisory due to impending heat wave

Allegheny County will activate a code red heat advisory beginning Sunday, June 22, through Wednesday, June 25, due to extreme forecasted heat that could pose risks to vulnerable residents.

The activation is based on the National Weather Service and Centers for Disease Control's HeatRisk tool, which considers how unusual and prolonged the heat is for this time of year, as well as the potential for serious health impacts, according to a provided news release from county officials.

"We've always responded to heat emergencies, but this year we're being more systematic," said Erin Dalton, Director of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services. "Senior centers will now more consistently extend their hours on Code Red days, and we'll be assessing conditions to potentially expand overnight shelter when extreme heat persists into the night. This pilot approach will help us learn what works best to keep people safe."

Residents are encouraged to check on neighbors, friends, and family, especially those who are older or medically vulnerable.

Allegheny County Emergency Services is reminding residents that heat is the leading weather-related cause of death nationwide, surpassing the fatalities caused by floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and lightning.

Tips to keep yourself safe during extreme heat include drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, even if you are not thirsty; keeping cool by using wet towels, putting feet in cool water, and taking cool showers; spend as much time as possible in cool or air-conditioned buildings; staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day; wear sunscreen and hats with other loose-fitting clothing; and never leave pets or children in vehicles.

Cooling centers opening

In response to the forecasted temperatures, CitiParks will open six cooling centers on Sunday, June 22, through Wednesday, June 25.

When operating as a cooling center, senior centers will welcome residents of any age. The Department of Human Services is also taking additional actions, including outreach to older adults, children, and people experiencing homelessness, in coordination with the City of Pittsburgh and other municipalities, according to a news release.

On Sunday, cooling centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. From Monday through Wednesday, the centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A full list of operational cooling centers is below.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th and Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203