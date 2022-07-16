Allegheny County police looking to identify arson suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County police are looking to identify an arson suspect.

County police said multiple law enforcement agencies have been investigating 14 suspicious fires that occurred between April 23 and July 9 in Homestead and Munhall.

Police said there were trash and dumpster fires, as well as one vacant building fire. The fire marshal determined that all 14 fires were incendiary.

One suspect has been tied to a fire on July 2 in Homestead, officials announced Friday. Police are looking to identify the individual.

Anyone with information can call county police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477)