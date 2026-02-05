Allegheny County man arrested in connection to multi-county drug trafficking operation

An Allegheny County man has been arrested and charged for his involvement in a drug trafficking operation in two western Pennsylvania counties.

A joint operation between the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and several local law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 36-year-old Glenn Thomas and the seizure of more than $100,000 worth of cocaine, other drugs, and two handguns - one of which was reported as stolen.

"This takedown shows what can happen when law enforcement at all levels works together to keep communities safe from drug traffickers," Attorney General Sunday said. "We took a significant amount of drugs off the street, in addition to a dealer who illegally possessed firearms to protect his trade. When agencies come together like this, we can hit traffickers where it hurts and cut off the pipelines of poisons reaching neighborhoods."

Throughout the investigation, it was learned that Thomas had been selling crack cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamines, all of which were being kept in a stash house.

When agents executed a search warrant of the stash house, they found and seized 1,200 grams of cocaine, 400 grams of crystal meth, 46 grams of fentanyl, and 60 grams of crack cocaine, totaling about $180,000 in street value.

Agents also seized two handguns and approximately $5,000 in cash.

"Individuals who distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine are endangering the safety of the citizens of Pennsylvania," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Thomas Hodnett. "The DEA will continue to work alongside our partners from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office to identify, investigate, and arrest those responsible for distributing deadly drugs."

Thomas is being charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses and is expected to be federally prosecuted.

He is being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.

The local law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation included the Robinson Township Police Department, North Fayette Police Department, Scott Township Police Department, Ross Township Police Department, McKees Rocks Police Department, and Adams Township Police Department.