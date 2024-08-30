New athletic and academic center being built at Aliquippa's Heinz Field

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Exciting things are coming for the Aliquippa community as ground will be broken today for a new athletic and academic center next to Heinz Field on the school's campus.

Last year, Kraft Heinz donated $1.3 million to the school district and the newly-renovated Carl A. Aschman Stadium stadium known as 'The Pit' was named Heinz Field.

Later today, ground will be broken on the new Aliquippa Athletic and Academic Center that will be located next to the field.

The new facility will feature offices, an indoor training facility, a locker room, a weight room, and a large space that can be used for hands-on learning.

A new academic and athletic center is being built at Aliquippa's Heinz Field. Stephen Paxton Registered Architect, LLC (building design) and Studio St. Germain (rendering).

Construction is set to begin in the spring and will hopefully be completed by the end of next year.

Aliquippa is set to kick off its 2024 season tonight when they host Belle Vernon. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Quips run of success on the football field

Aliquippa's beloved Quips have played 16 consecutive championship games at the old Heinz Field, now Acrisure Stadium.

The original Heinz Field ceased to exist after Acrisure bought the naming rights, but Peter Hall, the president of U.S. Away from Home and Kraft Heinz Ingredients, said finding a way to revive it has been a priority in past years.

Aliquippa are the defending WPIAL and PIAA champions in 4A and have won three state titles in the last six years.

The Quips finished their first perfect season in school history last year with a dominant 60-14 win over Dallas in the title game.