Aliquippa police to increase law enforcement patrols at Valley Terrace apartments

The Aliquippa Police Department says there will be increased patrols at the Valley Terrace apartments after a number of recent incidents at the complex.

In a lengthy social media post Wednesday night, police asked that when people see an increased law enforcement presence at the complex, they understand that it is the result of what they called "behavior within the community."

"Recent videos circulating online depicting a fight involving multiple females, while a young child can be heard crying in the background and seen on video, are being closely reviewed," police said, adding that charges will be filed where appropriate in connection with the fight captured on video.

Police also addressed other incidents that have taken place at the Valley Terrace apartments recently, including "many disturbances, reports of shots fired, disorderly conduct incidents, and other criminal behavior complaints that officers have investigated."

"The frequency and severity of these incidents have required an enhanced police presence and increased patrols in an effort to deter criminal activity and maintain public safety," police said.

Police said that "the continued actions of those who repeatedly engage in violence and disorder have created an environment that negatively impacts everyone and gives the Valley Terrace community a reputation it does not deserve."

"The increased police presence is not the problem," police said, adding that frustration about the increased presence should be focused on the people causing the issues requiring additional patrols.

Police said that the department will continue to hold offenders accountable and work with people who live in the area that want a safer and better community.