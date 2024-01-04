Aliquippa football being bumped up to Class 5A under PIAA's competitive balance rule

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - The Aliquippa football team will once again be bumped up in class when football season begins next year.

After being bumped up from 3A to 4A in 2020, the PIAA confirmed to KDKA on Thursday afternoon that the Quips will again be bumped up, this time to 5A, under the PIAA's competitive balance rule.

"This classification process has involved using enrollment numbers to establish a school's classification that has stood the test of time for decades," the PIAA's website reads. "However, there is a general view that enrollment numbers may not clearly indicate equal competition factors and there should be additional items that need to be considered in the classification process to keep athletic competition in balance."

The full competition formula can be found on the PIAA website at this link.

Aliquippa's most recent enrollment was 156 boys, which would qualify them for class 2A but now, they'll be classified as 5A which includes schools with anywhere from 424 to 619 boys.

However, the PIAA's competitive balance rule takes into account postseason success over a two-year period and Quips have been to the state championship the past two seasons.

That includes this past season when they recorded a 14-0 record and a 60-14 victory in the state finals on December 7.

