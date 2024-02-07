Allegheny Co. Council passes motion urging lawmakers to investigate PIAA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Council has passed a motion urging state lawmakers to pass a bill aimed at investigating the PIAA.

State representative Rob Matzie of Beaver County introduced the bill last month after Aliquippa's classification was bumped up to 5A.

Aliquippa's enrollment is much smaller than other 5A schools and the district believes that the football team is being unfairly punished for its success.

Aliquippa's most recent enrollment was 156 boys, which would qualify the Quips for Class 2A. But the football team will now be in Class 5A, which includes schools with anywhere from 424 boy to 619 boys.

Last month, Aliquippa lost an appeal to the PIAA after they were told they would be bumped to the 5A classification based on the league's competitive balance formula, which is based on both success and transfers into the school.

In 2020, the PIAA moved Aliquippa from 3A to 4A, and last year tried to move the football team to 5A. The school appealed based on player safety, and the PIAA granted the request last year.

"While non-boundary private schools recruit players from all over the United States and rural co-ops exploit known - but never closed - loopholes in their policies, a small, struggling, urban school district is punished for striving for excellence by the very body tasked with ensuring fairness," Rep. Matzie said following the decision last month.

The PIAA is planning to take legal action against the PIAA to attempt to remain in the 4A classification.