Suspect wanted after man brutally assaulted in front yard, Aliquippa police say

Police are searching for a suspect in a brutal assault in Beaver County.

Officials said one man was arrested, but a second suspect, 27-year-old Emere Mason of Ambridge, is still on the run.

The Aliquippa Police Department said the assault happened on June 15. Mason is accused of pointing a handgun and pistol-whipping a man multiple times in the front yard of the victim's home on Carroll Street. Investigators said Mason and 20-year-old Benjamin Ripley Jr. then assaulted the victim, causing severe injuries and knocking several of his teeth out.

"This kind of incident won't be tolerated in this town, and we are not going to let people like this roam around," David Mosura with the Aliquippa Police Department said. "They are not safe to the community."

Police said the victim confronted the two suspects for trespassing on his front yard, which is marked. They say they found him sitting in his garden, leaning against the front of the house, covered in blood and holding a towel to his face. During the assault, the suspects allegedly stole the victim's cell phone and wallet and removed his pants.

Police arrested Ridley at the Valley Terrace apartments. A search of the vehicle that the suspects were using recovered identification belonging to Mason and drugs, police said. Mason is still at-large a week later.

"Do not try to approach him, stay away from him and just call the police," Mosura said.