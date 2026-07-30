18-year-old killed, 4 other teens injured in horrific crash with tractor-trailer

An 18-year-old girl was killed and four teenage boys between the ages of 14 and 19 were injured in a horrific crash involving a tractor-trailer in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.

Alexandria Womer was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Wednesday night on Burma Road in Blythe Township, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities said Womer was one of four passengers in a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 19-year-old. The state police report said the Malibu was headed westbound on Burma Road, north of Firetower Road, when the driver lost control while navigating a left-hand curve.

The Malibu, according to the report, rotated at a 90-degree angle and into the lane of oncoming traffic. The driver of a Kenworth tractor-trailer then smashed into the front passenger side of the Malibu. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane of Burma Road.

Womer was in the front passenger seat wearing a seat belt, authorities said. The 18-year-old from Pottsville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old Malibu driver and two passengers, ages 16 and 17, suffered suspected serious injuries, according to state police, while a 14-year-old passenger suffered a suspected minor injury. The exact nature of their injuries was not released.

It was not immediately known if the tractor-trailer driver was injured. State police are investigating the crash. No other information was released in the report from state police.