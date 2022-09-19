Albert Gallatin Area SD unable to provide transportation for other schools
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Albert Gallatin Area School District is canceling extra routes it provides for other schools.
Riders for the following schools won't have rides on Monday:
- Trinity and Morgantown Learning Academy
- Highlands Center for Autism
- Smithfield Elementary
The district says they'll notify the schools daily if they can't provide transportation.
