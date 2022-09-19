Watch CBS News
Local News

Albert Gallatin Area SD unable to provide transportation for other schools

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Albert Gallatin SD unable to provide transportation to other schools
Albert Gallatin SD unable to provide transportation to other schools 00:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Albert Gallatin Area School District is canceling extra routes it provides for other schools.

Riders for the following schools won't have rides on Monday:

  • Trinity and Morgantown Learning Academy
  • Highlands Center for Autism
  • Smithfield Elementary

The district says they'll notify the schools daily if they can't provide transportation. 

First published on September 19, 2022 / 12:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.