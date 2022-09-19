Albert Gallatin Area SD unable to provide transportation for other schools

Albert Gallatin SD unable to provide transportation to other schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Albert Gallatin Area School District is canceling extra routes it provides for other schools.

Riders for the following schools won't have rides on Monday:

Trinity and Morgantown Learning Academy

Highlands Center for Autism

Smithfield Elementary

The district says they'll notify the schools daily if they can't provide transportation.