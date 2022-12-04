Airbnb launching new program to help apartment owners
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Airbnb is launching a new program to help people find apartments they can host part-time.
To make hosting accessible to more people, the company is reportedly working to introduce Airbnb-friendly apartments. The company said it's an easier way for renters to find a place to live where they can also host on Airbnb part-time.
Renters interested in hosting a spare room or their entire apartment when they're out of town can browse more than 175 Airbnb-friendly apartment buildings.
To help ensure renters benefit from the program, each building will have its own community rules for hosting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.