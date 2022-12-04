Airbnb launching new program to help apartment owners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Airbnb is launching a new program to help people find apartments they can host part-time.

To make hosting accessible to more people, the company is reportedly working to introduce Airbnb-friendly apartments. The company said it's an easier way for renters to find a place to live where they can also host on Airbnb part-time.

Renters interested in hosting a spare room or their entire apartment when they're out of town can browse more than 175 Airbnb-friendly apartment buildings.

To help ensure renters benefit from the program, each building will have its own community rules for hosting.