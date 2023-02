Aiello's Pizza opens new location in Allison Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new pizza place has opened in Allegheny County.

Aiello's Pizza opened its second location on Wednesday. The new pizza joint is along Burchfield Road in Allison Park.

Aiello's has been a mainstay on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill for 45 years.