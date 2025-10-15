PennDOT, Washington County first responders to launch aggressive driving crackdown

Police in Washington County are on the lookout for aggressive drivers.

They say the reason for the crackdown is the number of first responders, utility workers and tow truck operators who've become the victims of aggressive drivers.

If your work involves driving a vehicle with flashing emergency lights in the state of Pennsylvania, the side of the road can be, at times, a dangerous place.

"In 2024, nearly 50 responders, police, fire, EMS, and tow truck operators died on roadways in the United States," according to Chief Jordan Cramer of the South Strabane fire department.

That figure has prompted law enforcement in South Strabane Township to crack down on aggressive driving.

"Speeding, tailgating, and running red lights are dangerous," said Emily Swecker, safety press officer for PennDOT District 12.

This enforcement wave also emphasized the dangers of failing to obey school bus safety and ignoring Pennsylvania's Move Over Law.

When ticketed, police say most aggressive drivers give the same excuse.

"They didn't know how fast they were going, or they were distracted," said Chief Drew Hill with the South Strabane Police Department.

One organization that knows all about run-ins with aggressive drivers is South Strabane's fire department.

"In the past two years, South Strabane fire has had two fire trucks struck by unsafe and distracted drivers on I-70 and I-79, and we're lucky it wasn't worse," Chief Cramer said.

Because of those incidents, South Strabane's Fire Department purchased a truck with a crash attenuator. Its job is to protect first responders and get hit in the event of a passing motorist striking the vehicle.

Pennsylvania's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching an emergency scene, a tow truck, or a disabled vehicle with flashing lights.

Officials say those who choose not to pay attention to the aggressive driving warnings could face fines or lose their driver's licenses.