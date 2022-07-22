AG Shapiro's office takes legal action against Pittsburgh used car dealership

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - On Friday morning, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced legal action against a Pittsburgh used car dealer.

According to Shapiro's office, JK Motor Cars and Jason Kelly sold cars to consumers that were not roadworthy and had serious issues, while not disclosing those details prior to sale.

The lawsuit also alleges that the dealer misrepresented a "dealer warranty" they said came with the vehicle but when any issues were found with those cars, they told consumers they purchased the cars "as is."

One consumer brought a car purchased from JK Motor Cars to a mechanic and the mechanic found "every metal line" to things like the power steering, transmission, and oil lines were "so severely rusted" that they would not come apart and began to leak when moved.

"In Pennsylvania, demand for used cars remains high," said AG Shapiro. "These dealerships sought to cash in on that demand and make a quick buck deceiving hard-working Pennsylvanians. Consumers bought these cars only for them to break down or, in one notable case, catch fire, days after purchasing. My office won't allow such blatant disregard for the law and the safety of Pennsylvania drivers to go unchallenged."

Pennsylvanians who believe they may have been sold a car that is not roadworthy can file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection at this link.