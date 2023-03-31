Adult, 2 children killed in Mercer County house fire

GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An adult and two 11-year-olds are dead after a house fire on Friday morning in Mercer County.

The Mercer County coroner said all three victims were found inside a bedroom of a home on South Main Street in Greenville, according to CBS affiliate WKBN. The coroner believes they were trying to escape.

The coroner identified the victims as Diana Mayes-Britton, 35, and twins Olivia and Jonathan Mayes, both 11, WKBN reported.

Firefighters said one other person was seriously injured, according to WKBN. There was no word on that victim's condition.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m., WKBN reported, bringing firefighters from multiple departments.

The coroner and state police fire marshal are investigating. The fire marshal said there are no overt signs of foul play and the coroner is working to determine the manner and cause of death, WKBN said.