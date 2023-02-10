Adoptable pets Sapphira, Daisy, Bruce and Reginald: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sapphira

Animal Friends

(Image Provided by Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Sapphira! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from a partner organization. This sweet gal is full of energy and cannot wait to play! Sapphira is an intelligent, treat-motivated bun who loves pets. As an angora, Sapphira requires daily brushing and regular trims to prevent matting. She would benefit from experienced rabbit adopters who understand the importance of proper grooming.

To find out more about how to adopt Sapphira, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Daisy

Orphans of the Storm

(Image Provided by Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Daisy is a very sweet girl that's full of energy. She loves to play, play, and play with her toys!! She is a 6-month-old puppy that needs some training and patience. Her Mom was Hound and Retriever mix. Dad unknown.

To find out more about how to adopt Daisy, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here -- a litter of chihuahua puppies

Click here -- for Joey the cat

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Reginald

Beaver County Humane Society

(Image Provided by Beaver County Humane Society)

BCHS Pet Profile:

Reginald is a 7-month French Angora rabbit. Typically, French Angora rabbits have very easy-going personalities and Reginald is the perfect example! This little fella loves to explore, hang out with staff while they clean his enclosure, and spend time with a certain female rabbit friend as well. You can often find Reginald peeking out of his x-pen to people-watch, one of his favorite past-times. Due to his luxurious fur and special breed, Reginald would need brushed daily and shaved twice yearly. Reginald is constantly making the staff laugh with his goofy zoomies and fluffy ears. Reginald is litter trained and uses it well. He is very social and is most certainly ready to be adopted! All of our rabbits are adopted to indoor-only homes. His adoption fee is $50.00 and includes his neuter, RHDV-2 vaccine, and microchipping.

To find out more about how to adopt Reginald, visit this link!

Beaver County Humane Society is located in Center Township. Learn more about them, their mission and their adoptable pets by calling 724-775-5801 or by visiting their website here!

Bruce

Washington County Humane Society

(Image Provided by Washington County Humane Society)

WCHS Pet Profile:

Meet Bruce! This big, handsome guy is a 5-year-old mixed breed weighing 61 pounds. Bruce has been looking for his forever home for four months and is ready to settle down with a family of his own. He is super loveable and has become one of the favorites among the WAHS staff. Bruce enjoys napping, munching on treats, and playing with squishy toys.

To find out more about how to adopt Bruce, visit this link!

Washington County Humane Society is located in Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania. Learn more about them, their mission and their adoptable pets by calling 724-222-PETS or by visiting their website here!

