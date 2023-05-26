Watch CBS News
Adoptable pets Peanut Butter and Astro: Furry Tails

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts pet supply distribution event on 1-4-3 Day
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts pet supply distribution event on 1-4-3 Day 02:10

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Peanut Butter

Animal Friends 

peanut-butter-potw-5-24-23.jpg
(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Peanut Butter! He came to Animal Friends when his previous owner could no longer care for him. This handsome guy has been very curious since moving in to the Rabbit Retreat and is eager to make friends with the other residents. He will stand on his hind legs, a rabbit behavior known as periscoping, to check in on his neighbors! Peanut Butter is one busy bun, but when he's not exploring or hopping around in excitement, he enjoys being petted.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Astro

Orphans of the Storm 

astro-oots.jpg
(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Astro was found in a local park. He is very well behaved on his walks with our volunteers. He's a very happy and friendly guy who loves to play! He's very well-mannered with everyone. The vet says he's about 10 months old.  

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.

