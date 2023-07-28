Watch CBS News
Adoptable pets Dusty and Lady: Furry Tails

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Putting our paws up for National Dog Photography Day
Putting our paws up for National Dog Photography Day 04:32

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Dusty

Animal Friends 

dusty-potw-7-26-23.jpg
(Photo Credit: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Dusty! Dusty is a 1-year old Holland Lop who was surrendered to Animal Friends when his previous owner had too many rabbits. Dusty is a bun who would rather explore than play, but does enjoy some head scratches when he's comfortable.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Lady

Orphans of the Storm 

download.jpg
(Photo Credit: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lady came to us with her litter of puppies. She is living with a foster family. Gets along with their dogs. Was shy with men at first but has come out of her shell. Her foster has two smaller dogs and several larger. Good with kids. Loves playing with their dogs in their fenced in yard. Any other info or questions we would have you speak to her foster.  

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 6:11 PM

