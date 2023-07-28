Adoptable pets Dusty and Lady: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dusty

Animal Friends

(Photo Credit: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Dusty! Dusty is a 1-year old Holland Lop who was surrendered to Animal Friends when his previous owner had too many rabbits. Dusty is a bun who would rather explore than play, but does enjoy some head scratches when he's comfortable.

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lady

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Credit: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lady came to us with her litter of puppies. She is living with a foster family. Gets along with their dogs. Was shy with men at first but has come out of her shell. Her foster has two smaller dogs and several larger. Good with kids. Loves playing with their dogs in their fenced in yard. Any other info or questions we would have you speak to her foster.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

