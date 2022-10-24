Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67

Actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67 Actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67 01:19

Leslie Jordan, the popular actor and comedian known for roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" died Monday. He was 67.

Jordan was in a car crash around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Romaine Street and Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles, news outlets reported. Law enforcement set up a white tent at the crash site and said the driver died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if Jordan died as a result of the crash or because of a medical emergency.

A representative for Jordan released this statement:

The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it's most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.

Jordan was in a number of movies including The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Ski Patrol and The Help.

Jordan appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve 2021 countdown, helping to bring in the 2022 new year with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

Jordan had an extensive television career dating back to the 1980's and was well-known as Beverley Jordan, the hilarious "frenemy" of Karen on "Will & Grace." He also played the role of Sid in the sitcom "The Cool Kids," a comedy about life in a retirement community.

Celebrities Jordan has worked posted their condolences on Social media:

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022