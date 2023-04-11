Act early to fight tree pollen allergies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the tree pollen levels rise, allergy experts say now is the time to get ahead of the misery.

KDKA's John Shumway reached out for some advice to minimize the discomfort. The key is not to get to that miserable feeling if you can help it.

While the wonder of spring can be beautiful as the trees bloom, for many, there's a very different experience.

"Itchy, watery eyes and nose, and if it's really bad, it can be pretty unbearable. People can suffer pretty miserably," according to Dr. Russell Traister, an allergy immunology specialist.

Dr. Traister has seen some suffering folks.

"Sometimes, in kids too, we will see in the springtime especially, the tree pollen can affect them. Their eyes get really itchy and even swollen. Sometimes, I see kids when their eyes are almost swollen shut from the tree pollen."

Dr. Traister said as the levels rise, keep the car and house windows closed, and you might want to change your furnace filter.

"If you haven't done it in a while when you open those things up there, they can be pretty dirty. They're probably not doing much of anything at that point. It's a good idea to change it," Dr. Traister said.

While grass pollen is still ahead, there's plenty of tree pollen in the grass, so you might want to consider a mask.

"If you're really suffering outdoors, it can at least help minimize some of those symptoms, especially when mowing the yard."

Additionally, Dr. Traister said, not to wait until you are suffering to start an antihistamine like Zyrtec or Claritin.

"The nose sprays really do take a little bit of time to kick in. And it's important when you're going to use them, to use them every day," Dr. Traister added.

Dr. Traister pointed out we're not talking about life and death here; it's all about the quality of life.

He's using the ounce of prevention theory. Get ahead of it, and you can reduce your suffering.