New playing surface being installed at Acrisure Stadium

The playing surface at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is in the process of being replaced.

The turf at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn't in the best of shape on Sunday when Chris Boswell lost his footing during a field goal attempt, but the Steelers walked away with their first divisional win of the season against the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the condition of the playing surface following Sunday's game, saying that the field became "borderline unplayable."

While the Steelers are on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, the playing surface is being replaced and will be ready to go when the team returns to host the Green Bay Packers on October 26.

The process of replacing the turf began as soon as Sunday's game against Cleveland ended.

An aerial view of Acrisure Stadium shows the field's playing surface being replaced on Oct. 13th, 2025. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

During Sunday's game, the middle of the field appeared to have been beaten down, which was strange considering that the field hadn't been used in two weeks, dating back to late September when Pitt hosted Louisville.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the playing surface on Monday during his weekly press conference.

"I thought it was poor yesterday," Tomlin said. "I'm not concerned going forward because it's my understanding that the turf is going to be swapped out, but I certainly acknowledge that it was a concern yesterday."

When Pitt and the Steelers return from their road trips, both teams will be hosting home games on the new playing surface on consecutive days.

Pitt will host North Carolina State on Saturday, October 25 at 3:30 p.m. and then the Steelers will host the Packers the following evening on Sunday Night Football with an 8:20 p.m. kickoff.