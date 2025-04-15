ACLU sues Pitt over suspension of pro-Palestinian student organization

The American Civil Liberties Union has sued the University of Pittsburgh over the suspension of a pro-Palestinian student organization, saying Pitt has violated the right of those students to free speech.

The ACLU says Pitt recently suspended the Students for Justice In Palestine after the organization accused the university of harassment and limiting their ability to speak against the war in Gaza.

Pitt had no comment, but Vic Walczak, the legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said the students have engaged in peaceful protest and have not espoused antisemitic views.

Walczak said they have condemned the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on innocent Israelis and the assault of two Jewish students on campus last year, but he said Pitt has violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from expressing their views on Gaza.

"This is a conflict that draws very strong views on all sides. But that's the more reason that universities, which are considered sort of the ultimate marketplace of ideas, have to have an environment that promotes this diverse range of views, and what Pitt can't do constitutionally is put their thumb on one side of the debate by harassing and chilling the pro-Palestinian student's side of that important discussion," Walczak said.

The suit, filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, is asking the court to order Pitt to lift the club's suspension and stop disciplinary actions.