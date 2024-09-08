Pitcairn Police and animal shelter looking for owner who left dog to die - "He's simply bones."

WILMERDING (KDKA) - Skin and bones, that's all that is left of a puppy who was found in Wilmerding this week.

Now an investigation is underway to find the owner of a dog who was left to die.

The dog, given the name Rascal, is now recovering at a medical foster home and now police are asking for the public's help in finding that owner.

"He's a little fighter," said Dawn Weichler of Sable Kennel Animal Control.

Believed to be an English Spaniel, around 6-to-8 months old, Rascal is now fighting for his life.

"I walked in and I'm like, oh my God, this dog's emaciated," Weichler said. "He was, on the body score, it was one, which is the lowest you can go without being dead. He's simply bones."

Sable Kennel Animal Control was called on Thursday by Pitcairn Police after Rascal was dropped off at their station.

"A woman said she had found it and that she wanted to turn it in," Weichler said.

Police said he was allegedly found on Marguerite Avenue in Wilmerding in desperate need of food.

"You could put his fingers between the bones right here on his clavicle, it just completely sunk in," Weichler said. "There was no meat on his body whatsoever."

Weichler is the owner of Sable Kennel and she brings in rescues in hopes of finding them their permanent home. She said there is no excuse for Rascal's condition.

"With this particular dog, he didn't need anything but food," she said. "There are food pantries around. We have Mission Agape right up here in McKeesport. We have a free store down in Braddock. Humane Animal Rescue gives out food. Animal Friends gives out food. If it's a matter of just needing food, that shouldn't be an excuse, because there are pantries out there. Some people want to help."

Now, she and Pitcairn Police are working to track down the dog's owner. They're asking the public the simple request of if you know something, say something.

"Somebody out there knows something and as long as people keep quiet, they're as guilty as the person who almost starved [Rascal] to death," Weichler said.

Police have said that charges will be filed against the owner once they figure out who it is.

If you have information, you're being asked to call Pitcairn Police.

In the meantime, Rascal is recovering and is expected to be checked out at the veterinarian again in two weeks.