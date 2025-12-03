AAA honors Pittsburgh-area police departments for helping keep roads safe

For decades, AAA's East Central Pennsylvania region has recognized law enforcement agencies at both the local and state levels for prioritizing safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

On Wednesday, AAA held a luncheon at the Pittsburgh Marriott North in Cranberry Township to honor dozens of police departments in the region for their contributions to making the roads safer.

"It's our way of giving back to these local communities for the work that they're doing in their boroughs, in their towns, and even statewide and at the state police level," said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central's director of public affairs. "These officers are out there making, one borough at a time, making Pennsylvania safer, western Pennsylvania safer, and that's why we at AAA are here to say thanks to them with this luncheon, with these awards."

More than 60 local agencies received the Platinum Community Traffic Safety Award, the highest honor for their road safety efforts. Twenty-two additional departments received gold or silver awards.

"It's a great opportunity," Pennsylvania State Police Captain Jeremy Barni said. "We collaborate all the time with these local [police departments], whether it's DUI enforcement or traffic enforcement. We get together, and we do a lot of traffic together."

"It brings us a lot of joy to do this because these officers are out there often doing a very thankless job," said Garrity.

The main objective for AAA's Community Traffic Safety Partnership is to promote safety for anyone on the road, including first responders and tow truck drivers.

"Whether it's in these little boroughs, in these little towns, whether it's at the state police level, all of that work comes together to make all the roads safer for all pedestrians and drivers everywhere they go," said Garrity.

One of the laws that has moved to the forefront recently in Pennsylvania is the "Slow Down, Move Over" law, which mandates drivers to change lanes to protect people in roadside areas. That emphasis on roadside safety comes in light of the nearly 50 first responders who lost their lives in the past year due to unsafe circumstances.

"Move over when they're working at the side of the road, slow down. That really goes a long way because if you have to regain control of your car because of slippery road conditions and you're speeding, that's going to be a little more challenging."