A Saucy Sunday: East End Brewing hosting 'PizzaFest'

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A saucy celebration of everything pizza is taking place this evening in Larimar.

East End Brewing is hosting PizzaFest!

Guests in attendance will get to enjoy slices from seven of Pittsburgh's best artisan pizza chefs.

There will also be live music and food-tasting from several vendors.

PizzaFest will have two separate windows today, one from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and the other from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and you can do so right here.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 7:55 AM

