A Pittsburgh Love Story: Eat'n Park looking for the 'Best Eat'n Park Love Story'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than a week from Valentine's Day and you know that means love is in the air.

To get everyone in the spirit, Eat'n Park is looking for the public's help to pick the winner for the Best Eat'n Park Love Story.

There are five couples and families in the finals.

Their stories are on the company's Facebook page and people can vote for their favorite story by liking the corresponding picture.

Last week, we asked for your Eat’n Park love stories…and what an incredible response we received! This week, we need... Posted by Eat'n Park on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The winner gets date nights at Eat'n Park for an entire year.

Voting is open through noon on Saturday.