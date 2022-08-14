98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal honored at class reunion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a night of celebration and remembrance for the 1972 class of Taylor Allerdice High School.

In addition to celebrating their 50th-anniversary class reunion, the former students also honored 98-year-old former Allderdice High School principal Bill Fisher, who is affectionately known as "Hook."

The 98-year-old Fisher served as the school's principal for 20 years from 1971 to 1991.

The event was held in the sixth-floor ballroom of the Rivers Club in the Oxford Center in Downtown Pittsburgh.