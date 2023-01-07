84 Lumber and Nemacolin founder Joe Hardy dies at 100

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) - 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Resort founder Joe Hardy has died.

Hardy celebrated his 100th birthday today and his family announced his passing this afternoon.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph A. Hardy, III. The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man," the family said in a statement. "Joe proved that nothing is impossible by willing himself to his 100th birthday. His family is beyond proud of him for making this final accomplishment."

Hardy and his family grew 84 Lumber into one of the largest companies in the county. Right now, his daughter Maggie Hardy Knox serves as owner and president.

