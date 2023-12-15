70th Annual KDKA Free Care Fund Telethon raises nearly $2 million

Thank you to everyone who donated during the 70th Annual KDKA Free Care Fund Telethon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 70th Annual KDKA Free Care Fund Telethon raised nearly $2 million.

If you joined us Thursday night for the Free Care Fund Telethon at UPMC Children's Hospital, thank you. Several familiar faces from KDKA-TV's past and present were there.

The grand total came to $1,959,760, thanks to your generous donations.

Since 1954, KDKA-TV has partnered with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to help support the hospital's Free Care Fund with our annual telethon during the holiday season.

The Free Care Fund was established in 1890 when the hospital first opened its doors. The hospital's founders wanted to make sure no child is ever denied medical care, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

Over the past 133 years, the Free Care Fund has helped countless children and their families. And in the nearly 70 years that KDKA-TV has been a part of this worthwhile cause, we have helped to raise close to $70 million for the fund.

