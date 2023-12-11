2023 Free Care Fund: Parents say UPMC Children's Hospital saved junior co-host Luna's life after cancer diagnosis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Like most girls her age, 11-year-old Luna Duffy is a big Taylor Swift fan and has learned how to play some of Swift's songs on the piano.

She also likes to read, act and paint.

"I watched Bob Ross tutorials on YouTube and I paint in my garage downstairs and it's really fun. It gives me a way to express myself and I love when the paintings turn out really nice and pretty," said Duffy.

However, the mere fact that Luna is doing any of this is nothing short of a miracle.

When she was an infant, Luna developed a urinary tract infection. Doctors thought she had urinary reflux and told her parents it was something to just monitor.

At 18 months, things took a drastic turn.

"She went to get this test just to see if her reflux had cleared up or if she needed to maybe down the road get a procedure to correct it. And imagine our surprise, we were there for something totally different, and they found a tumor," Luna's mom, Gina Duffy said.

Doctors at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh told them Luna had cancer, something called a Wilms tumor on her left kidney.

In that moment, their world was turned upside down.

"We were in the for a fever and maybe a quick scan and you walk out with someone telling you your daughter has cancer, and it's a big deal," said Brett Duffy.

"It's cold-blooded fear," Gina added.

A Wilms tumor is the most common form of childhood kidney cancer, and although Luna's case was caught very early, Brett and Gina knew this was just the start.

"We had no idea what the next couple of weeks or months or even years were going to look like," said Dina Duffy.

Doctors removed Luna's left kidney, and the family was bracing for chemotherapy treatments.

However, given her young age, and the fact that the tumor was under a certain size and had been caught early, Luna was eligible for a clinical study that involved a "watch and wait" approach.

"We were incredibly fortunate that she didn't need any further treatment. But it also meant that every three months she was back at Children's getting poked and prodded and scanned," Gina Duffy said.

That went on for years.

In fact, even though Luna has now graduated to the hospital's survivorship program, she still goes for routine kidney exams.

"I go every six months and then, depending on what my tests show, they monitor my kidney. Maybe it's a year and then it switches back to six months sometimes," Luna Duffy said.

During the past decade, the Duffys have spent a lot of time at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and have witnessed first-hand the care that patients and families receive there.

"Just beginning to end, the care and the bedside manner is just fantastic. And it goes from the doctors, of course, but it goes down to every person you deal with there," said Brett Duffy.

"Everyone is so upbeat and happy, and they really pay attention to your life and every detail. And it's just not a scary place," Luna Duffy added.

Brett and Gina say they know UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh saved their daughter's life.

"We got the best version of a bad situation," Brett Duffy said.

They're thankful Luna's story includes a future full of possibilities, even the simplest ones.

"I just want her to be happy and thrive," said Gina Duffy.

It's something so simple yet so meaningful, especially given the first era of Luna's life. Luna will be serving as one of this year's junior co-hosts for the 70th annual KDKA Free Care Fund Telethon.

The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures no child is denied medical care, regardless of their family's ability to pay. And it's your generous donations that keep that fund going, year after year.

Please join us on Thursday Dec.14 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on KDKA-TV for the 70th annual Free Care Fund Telethon and make a donation.

Written by Executive Producer of Special Projects Corey Martin