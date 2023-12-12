2023 Free Care Fund: George faces challenging epilepsy diagnosis with help from UPMC Children's Hospital doctor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was more than a year ago, right before Thanksgiving, a little boy was celebrating the holiday while in daycare when something frightening happened.

It was an incident that led to a call that would change the family's life.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

"It was the director of his daycare that he was having a seizure out of nowhere," said Amy Sutter.

George Sutter, of McDonald, was almost 3 at the time. His mom, Amy, said before it happened, George was just like any other kid.

"Wild, full of life, happy," she said.

So, the seizure was a shock for Amy, who says luckily that day she was close by.

She managed to ride in the ambulance with George on his way to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, where just hours later, she and her husband, John, received the diagnosis.

"He has epilepsy, and I was shocked. And at the time, it's so scary because you don't know what that is," said Sutter.

George was given medication and the family was feeling optimistic he would be okay. But then, two and a half weeks later, he had another seizure.

What they didn't know, this would be the beginning of a challenging journey.

"He ended up having 22 seizures in four months. He's failed four different medications," said Sutter.

George was also in the hospital multiple times, but through it all, the family is thankful for the guidance and support from Dr. Elizabeth Harrison at UPMC Children's.

"She just worked so closely with us. It's like we felt we were her only patient," said Sutter.

Amy says after trying numerous medications, it was Dr. Harrison who figured out the kind of medicine their son needed to manage his epilepsy.

"He's been seizure free for seven months now," Sutter said.

Now at age 4, George is doing well, but Amy also knows that could change as her son continues to grow and change. No matter what's ahead though, Amy believes her son is in good hands.

"I mean, it just, it does become a home to you," she said.

A home, they're grateful is in our area.