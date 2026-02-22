Watch CBS News
7-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Greene County

Garrett Behanna
A 7-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Greene County on Saturday.

The crash took place just before 4:30 p.m. along State Route 88 in Monongahela Township, according to a Pennsylvania State Police public information release report.

The report goes on to say that the 7-year-old boy was walking westbound across Route 88 when he was hit by a Honda HRV. The boy was later identified as Wilson Churilla, of Greensboro, Pennsylvania, according to a report from the Greene County Coroner Carl Rush.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 92-year-old Lewis Gipson. Gipson was not injured in the incident.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

