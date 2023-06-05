67-year-old man killed, 1-year-old child taken to the hospital after I-70 crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 67-year-old man died and a 1-year-old child was taken to the hospital following a late-night crash along Interstate 70.

State Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night in Washington County.

Troopers say the two vehicles were driving alongside one another when one of the vehicles moved into the other's lane.

Both vehicles spun out and struck the concrete median.

The driver of the one vehicle, identified as 67-year-old Thomas McCluskey was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The passenger of the vehicle wasn't injured.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old woman and her 1-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

State Police say the crash is still under investigation.