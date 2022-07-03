60 Miles for Vets bike ride takes place across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local cyclists biked over sixty miles in one day all for a good cause.

Yesterday was the Veteran Leadership Program's sixth annual 60 Miles for Vets bike ride.

It started in Connellsville, with cyclists following along the Great Allegheny Passage and crossing the finish line along First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The fundraiser used to take cyclists all the way to the passage's end in Washington D.C. before the pandemic - and some still went for those extra miles this weekend.

We did [the ride] all the way to Cumberland, Maryland, and back. So we did 300 miles for these guys, and then we got to finish with the rest of the guys at the end of the ride," Medio Monti said. Monti is a veteran and a cyclist.

"It helps us fill the gaps in between our program funding that would not otherwise be funded; the community support is essential to our mission," Dr. Ben Stahl, the CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program, added.

The Veterans Leadership Program on the North Side helps connect veterans with services like housing, wellness, career development, and social services.