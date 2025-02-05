6 puppies rescued from abandoned mine in West Virginia

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Six puppies were rescued from an abandoned mine by a local animal rescue in Westmoreland County.

Fisher's Furry Friends founder Sharyn Fisher said she drove six hours last week to Wyoming County, West Virginia, to save the puppies.

"There is a gentleman down there that visits a lot of the mine shafts, looking for puppies and looking for abandoned animals. This is like the 10th litter he's found, saved, and brought to other rescues. So, we don't know a whole lot," Fisher said.

The puppies were found emaciated and missing fur. Fisher's Furry Friends of PA / Facebook

She said the puppies were emaciated and missing fur on their bodies when they were found.

"I've been in rescue for over 10 years, and I have seen terrible things," Fisher said.

Fisher said she had rescued nine other puppies from another situation in Wyoming County before this. She said the puppies would have ended up in a kill shelter.

"It breaks my heart," Fisher said.

Fisher started Fisher's Furry Friends of PA four and a half months ago. Since then, she's rescued more than 250 cats and dogs.

Fisher's Furry Friends of PA / Facebook

"There's so many animals out there dying every day. So, it's rough, you know? It has its rewards, but it's very financially draining. I'm one person out there doing this, but when I see these beautiful souls here, and they're on the path to gaining a better life and new families, it makes it worth it," Fisher said.

She believes the pups rescued from the abandoned mine shaft are shepherd-corgi mixes and are ready for adoption.

Anyone interested can contact her on Facebook or visit the dogs at her event on Feb. 15 at Dogs by Design in Irwin. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.