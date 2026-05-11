Missing 5-year-old boy found dead in Pennsylvania

A missing 5-year-old boy was found dead in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, after a search over the weekend, authorities said.

Ajani Jermanie Samuel was found dead in a body of water around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, CBS affiliate WYOU reported. Crews were searching for the 5-year-old boy with autism all day on Sunday after he went missing from his home.

The Morning Call reported that the boy was reported missing around 9 a.m. on Sunday after he left the area of the 100 block of Rose Drive in Chestnuthill Township.

A 5-year-old boy was found dead in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, after a search over the weekend, authorities said. (Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Mountain Rescue)

According to a Facebook post on Sunday from Pennsylvania Mountain Rescue, its wilderness rescue squad was called to Saylorsburg to assist in the search. K-9s with the team helped find the boy's body, officials said. It was not immediately clear exactly where the boy was found.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends and community members affected by today's events. This is never that outcome that anyone wants to be a part of," Pennsylvania Mountain Rescue's Facebook post said on Sunday.

No other information was immediately released.